Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased Position by $781,480; Bridgewater Associates LP Holds Holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 398.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 47,409 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 9,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 101,112 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 11,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 151,597 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, down from 162,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 992,479 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Savings Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,160 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 13,186 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Inc has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Puzo Michael J reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 430,954 were accumulated by Dana Investment Inc. Moreover, Preferred Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.22% or 192,043 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hartford Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Natl Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 9,143 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Company owns 7,305 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Lc holds 51,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associates invested in 10,400 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,807 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78 million for 20.17 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5,402 shares to 24,608 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 153,932 shares to 85,478 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 91,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,427 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).