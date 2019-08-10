Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined While Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Its Holding by $27.57 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.74 million shares traded or 89.67% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.86M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.09% stake. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 35,990 shares. 14,512 were accumulated by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,011 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 686,085 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 6,427 shares. Boyar Asset Management has 1.27% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). North Star Investment holds 901 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 2.33 million shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 84,012 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & holds 13,363 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 760 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 185,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,157 were accumulated by Tobam. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 29,170 shares. Newtyn Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.85 million shares or 16.31% of all its holdings. First Personal Services reported 0% stake. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated reported 203,948 shares stake. Exane Derivatives reported 5,574 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 58,744 shares in its portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.30M shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 550 shares. 53,042 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nokota Mngmt LP stated it has 2.09% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put).