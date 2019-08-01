Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined While Btc Capital Management Raised Stake; Burlington Stores (BURL) Shareholder Keybank National Association Cut Position

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 45,558 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 38,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 2.82M shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 6,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 19,379 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $177.12. About 742,194 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,640 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Com. Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 741 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 8,393 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.39% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 24.96 million were accumulated by State Street. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.16% or 5,386 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 18 shares. Family Cap invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% or 899,803 shares. Hrt Financial Llc reported 1.34% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Delta Asset Mgmt Tn stated it has 450,143 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc holds 32,310 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,357 shares to 4,589 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,562 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S had sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47 million on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 38.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $5.39 million activity. $136,646 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Vecchio Jennifer. Katz Marc also sold $1.30M worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.37M was sold by Kingsbury Thomas. 2,500 shares valued at $426,900 were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING on Friday, February 1.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10,985 shares to 19,624 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).