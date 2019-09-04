Sysco (SYY) to pay $0.39 on Oct 25, 2019; Last Week JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 35.41% above currents $17.17 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of JBLU in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) rating on Friday, March 8. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, July 16. See JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.5000 New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $19 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $18.5 Maintain

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:SYY) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Sysco Corp’s current price of $74.47 translates into 0.52% yield. Sysco Corp’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 1.97 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 58,812 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 0.06% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Amer Intll holds 0.04% or 611,409 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated holds 0.09% or 40,800 shares in its portfolio. California-based Covington Capital Management has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,709 shares. 685 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.09% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Strs Ohio holds 21,816 shares.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.67% above currents $74.47 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.