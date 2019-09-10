Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined While Wade G W & Cut Position by $332,310; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Increased by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 24,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.87M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 19.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $488.71M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Mgmt Ri invested in 0.3% or 10,400 shares. Signature Estate And Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 4,657 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 188,443 shares. Blb&B Limited holds 27,847 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 97,383 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 1,667 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Golub Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 38,802 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 39,157 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,600 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Invest Management has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Janney Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 15,819 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 4,555 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 41,833 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta accumulated 11,200 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,734 shares to 68,083 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares to 73,494 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,266 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND).

