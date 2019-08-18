Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Has Raised Position by $616,850; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 65,439 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 56,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 4.66 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 47,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 362,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, down from 410,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 983,764 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcasting after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,010 shares to 5,516 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,044 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: "2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool" on August 08, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 13,642 shares to 20,786 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 36,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).