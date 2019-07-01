Sysco (SYY) Stock Rose While Palisade Asset Management Decreased by $4.39 Million Its Holding; Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Lowered Its Position

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 475,877 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 66,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,074 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 184,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 618,992 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,200 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 7,533 shares. Nordea Management holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,679 shares. Old Bancorporation In reported 9,730 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 124,930 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Tru accumulated 540,465 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 238,800 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Enterprise Services, Missouri-based fund reported 22 shares. 4,145 are held by Bkd Wealth Lc. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 34,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 281,600 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.01% or 277,261 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.51% or 730,100 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.89 million activity. The insider KAHN BARBARA sold 10,631 shares worth $1.51M. The insider Murphy Patrick Michael sold $55,500. 2,500 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares with value of $292,593 were sold by ALTMAN STEVEN R. Pacelli Steven Robert sold 3,114 shares worth $466,303.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Steris Plc (STE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tandem’s Global Growth a Boost, Operating Losses a Bane – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vail Resorts, Unit, DexCom, and InflaRx NV â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 “Internet of Things” Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 834 shares to 1,574 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 357,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.14% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.01% or 4,750 shares. Lord Abbett Lc owns 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 727,845 shares. Signature Est Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Curbstone Management holds 30,510 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 54,722 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.39% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.61M shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) reported 119,346 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 10,787 are held by Waters Parkerson And Co Lc. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Nexus has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 10,700 shares. 28,873 were accumulated by Parsons Management Ri. Vanguard Gp owns 43.86 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 177,653 are held by Aviva Public Limited Co.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares to 23,804 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.92M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco Outperforms As Sales Rise And Margins Expand – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Deutsche Bank Access Global Consumer Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of stock.