Sysco (SYY) Stock Price Declined While Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position; Mackay Shields Has Lifted Position in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) as Valuation Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 24,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.42M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 61,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24M, up from 48,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.58. About 577,480 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tirschwell & Loewy reported 19,655 shares. Assetmark invested in 396,432 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 170,647 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns Limited Company reported 4,514 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc owns 195,528 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The, a Japan-based fund reported 89,657 shares. Eastern Natl Bank reported 0.96% stake. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Toth Fincl Advisory owns 119,223 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moors & Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,340 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sysco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 250 Points; Soliton Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 67,943 shares to 285,480 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,889 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Longtime UHS executive gets new job leading Acadia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: December 18, 2018.