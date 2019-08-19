Sysco (SYY) Stock Price Declined While Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Its Stake; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Raised by Sachem Head Capital Management Lp

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 890,931 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 236,223 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,485 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 615 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24,716 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,324 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,272 shares stake. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 28,880 shares. Montgomery Management has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Boston Research And Inc owns 8,190 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Uss Investment Mgmt Limited invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 37,911 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 386,736 shares. 10.07 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Cannell Peter B Co Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Colony Capital Acquires Digital Bridge Holdings for $325 Million and Announces Planned Strategic Initiatives to Become the Premier Platform for Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact holds 42,237 shares. Moreover, Starboard Value Ltd Partnership has 2.85% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Korea Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited Company has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 0.44% or 3.93M shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7,600 shares. Beach Point Cap Mgmt Lp has 638,689 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 176,000 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 297,500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.02M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 18,753 shares. Tekne Capital Mgmt Limited holds 5.21% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 708,003 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 14,949 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 47,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio.