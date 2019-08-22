Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined While Hilton Capital Management Cut Stake by $12.54 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Held by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 88,014 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, up from 86,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 10.70 million shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.99M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,720 shares to 20,046 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 9,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf reported 6,550 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 728 shares stake. Tirschwell Loewy has 19,655 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Ca, California-based fund reported 111,738 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 188,443 shares. The California-based Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 5,386 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 20,179 shares. Stellar Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,980 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Communication reported 73,502 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 257,362 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bahl & Gaynor invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 2.77M were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc holds 0.03% or 1,762 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 0.1% stake. Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 2,700 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,534 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ballentine Limited owns 2,816 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arrow Finance Corp reported 4,784 shares. Beaumont Finance Prtn Ltd Company reported 1,970 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 368,122 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 26,495 shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 3,497 shares. Personal Advisors Corporation holds 0.04% or 21,913 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 463,005 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 50,882 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

