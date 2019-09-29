Sysco (SYY) Stake Has Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Cut Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $464,548

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 9,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.88 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.63M shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 1011.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 936,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.78M, up from 92,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Series, Part IV: Brookfield Renewable Partners’ 5.75% Distribution Is Now Much More Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget General Electric: Brookfield Asset Management Is a Better Value Stock – The Motley Fool” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Brookfield Asset Management – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 50,457 shares to 571,807 shares, valued at $24.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,002 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 568,268 shares. Hourglass Limited Company has 56,426 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Montgomery Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.33M shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability has 56 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 329,364 shares. 5,669 were reported by Northstar Gp. Da Davidson Co stated it has 58,916 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 261,969 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jnba invested in 1,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 347 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 4,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One invested 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Victory Cap Management reported 2.96M shares.