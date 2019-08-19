Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Wade G W & Decreased Its Holding by $332,310; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Valuation Rose

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 24,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 2.47 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 3.95M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 601,848 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Continues to Fall: When Will the Bleeding Stop? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q1 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 448,979 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 4.30M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 8,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wade G W & reported 5,526 shares. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Ltd has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M&T Bank & Trust invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Glovista Lc owns 16,100 shares. 419,369 are held by Anchor Advisors Lc. Winfield Assocs reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Natixis has 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 745,086 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated Lc has 11,937 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc owns 124,445 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nbt Bancshares N A owns 31,636 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,008 shares to 113,931 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn accumulated 450,143 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc accumulated 701,300 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 217,646 shares. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 10,400 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.09% or 77,515 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Davenport & Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 16,444 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.11% or 8,541 shares. Vision Cap Management owns 75,274 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 35,782 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.01M shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 35,738 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Com accumulated 4,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 10,355 shares.