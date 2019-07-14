Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Belden (BDC) Holding by $1.43 Million; Share Price Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 27,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,276 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, down from 427,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 338,506 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 65.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 2.20M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. BDC’s profit will be $55.23M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 25,882 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 6,941 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,751 shares. 14,924 are owned by Ameritas Invest. Boston Prtn stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 562,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Inc invested in 4,214 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 231 shares. 4,500 were reported by Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 9,000 shares stake. Spark Investment Management Limited owns 58,300 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 25,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Pennsylvania stated it has 0.15% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $1.47M were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Com owns 75,586 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Notis has invested 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 191,828 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 9,392 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amica Mutual owns 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,637 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,324 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 94,831 shares. Ar Asset reported 10,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 307,435 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 12,410 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.