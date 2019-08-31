Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake by $1.19 Million as Shares Declined

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 65.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd analyzed 15,913 shares as the company's stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 91,541 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 107,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11,574 shares to 338,424 shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 16,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Hilton Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cibc Corporation holds 0.22% or 406,529 shares in its portfolio. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 5,634 shares. Hwg Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 25 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 191,828 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Foster Dykema Cabot Com Inc Ma invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ar Asset Management holds 0.25% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 10,000 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & invested in 9,600 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Manchester Cap Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2,790 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.01% or 40,675 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 15,321 shares. Westpac reported 238,847 shares stake.