Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Shayne & Co Lifted Its Holding; Mayo Investment Advisers Holds Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 347.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 2.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 664,153 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co holds 3.44M shares. Personal Advisors Corporation owns 321,225 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. 5,820 are held by Ifrah Financial. Marshall Wace Llp reported 487,428 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Stearns Service Gp owns 0.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 19,286 shares. First Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Glenview Bancshares Dept reported 37,914 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2.59M shares. 66,309 were reported by Mackenzie Finance. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com owns 5,000 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.54% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuance Invests Limited holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 133,164 shares.

More important recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22 million and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,340 shares. Tctc owns 178,597 shares. Northside Management Lc stated it has 13,918 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 81,811 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mairs Power has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hennessy Advsrs holds 63,500 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.06% stake. Intact Invest Management holds 63,800 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 12,124 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 42,068 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Co Dc reported 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.55% or 62,047 shares. Professional Advisory Ser accumulated 3,000 shares.