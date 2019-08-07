Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Lifted Position; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $1.55 Million; Valuation Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 51,852 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 397,496 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 10,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,201 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 17,484 shares. Penobscot Com Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,960 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 3.18% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Benin Corporation invested in 0.96% or 33,600 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Victory Cap holds 3.07M shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Co has 4,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 59,965 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 298,763 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.49% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,279 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 19,620 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 4,161 are held by Paragon Capital Management Limited. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 17,287 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.73% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Allied Advisory Service reported 109,790 shares stake. Mengis holds 3.57% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 112,084 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wade G W & Inc stated it has 131,487 shares. 22,416 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bancorp Of Stockton invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 933 shares. Principal Finance has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Victory Capital Management Inc holds 17,731 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

