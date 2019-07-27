Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Raised Its Holding by $743,952 as Stock Price Rose; London Co Of Virginia Upped Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position by $4.19 Million as Shares Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 51,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 499,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20 million, up from 448,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 974,077 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S had sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47 million on Monday, February 4.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 1,550 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $403,850 activity. $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were sold by GAMMEL PETER L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings.