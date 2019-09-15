Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Scott & Selber Raised Stake by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined; First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $669,664

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 381,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31M, down from 400,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $591.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 38,070 shares traded or 24.00% up from the average. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 7,988 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth has 10,180 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com holds 533,972 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pinnacle Prns holds 17,153 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 2.31 million shares. 6,025 are owned by Davidson Invest Advisors. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,790 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 93,998 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp. Old Republic International, a Illinois-based fund reported 584,800 shares. Appleton Ma reported 27,680 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.04 million shares. Johnson Financial Grp owns 1,160 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold FMBH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 5.51% more from 4.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Co holds 0.06% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) or 56,740 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 9,900 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 7,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.14% or 7,640 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 33,402 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Duncker Streett And stated it has 21,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 26,657 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 24,700 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 8,737 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 12,746 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 11,372 shares in its portfolio. 2,168 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Blackrock holds 760,095 shares. State Street has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 60,035 shares to 170,072 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 16,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

