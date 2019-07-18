Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Boosted Its Holding; As Macys (Put) (M) Shares Declined, Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding by $48.00 Million

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 1.25M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 6.23 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 55,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 180,334 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk accumulated 701,732 shares. Albion Group Incorporated Ut invested 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Central Savings Bank Trust accumulated 1.05% or 70,273 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 83,915 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comm State Bank owns 700,320 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 13,123 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Com. 3,081 were reported by Ims Cap Mngmt. Jfs Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sabal Tru Co owns 393,179 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept has 1.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Com owns 25,371 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S, worth $1.47 million.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

