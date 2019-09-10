Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Lifted Stake by $12.19 Million as Share Value Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Allen Investment Management Upped Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 1,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 33,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 32,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.34. About 8.23M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 184,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.45M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 3.33 million shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 161 shares. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 2,812 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.97% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 1.13% or 56,098 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Inv Management has 3.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 42,645 shares. 1,394 were accumulated by Fernwood Management Ltd. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 630 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc owns 24,169 shares. 596 were accumulated by Geller Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 14,100 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe accumulated 0.23% or 601 shares. 1.46M were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73,018 shares to 91,564 shares, valued at $41.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,911 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Paloma Prtnrs has 217,867 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Shayne & Communication Lc holds 16.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 343,299 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.01% stake. 355 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. City has 0.64% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 33,801 shares. Numerixs Techs has invested 0.52% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 45 shares. Family Capital Trust stated it has 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Country Club Communication Na invested in 3,601 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

