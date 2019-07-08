Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Decreased Position; Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $559,300

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.47. About 1.10M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 7,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,851 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 211,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 1.68M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,489 shares to 50,770 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Divd (DES) by 14,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sysco Buys California Food Distributors J & M, Imperio – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco to Webcast Presentation From Bernstein’s 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Outperforms As Sales Rise And Margins Expand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montana-based Davidson Inv Advisors has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Exane Derivatives reported 16,324 shares stake. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,105 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.15% or 183,917 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brandywine Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 802,264 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 254,367 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Com invested in 217,646 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sabal Trust Co invested in 393,179 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.95% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 59,965 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Chemung Canal Trust owns 3,807 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 406,529 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,900 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH).