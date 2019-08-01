Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased by $4.43 Million Its Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 147,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 283,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 3.79 million shares traded or 63.71% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 83,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 710,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.80 million, down from 794,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.77M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,967 shares to 74,167 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 24,604 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 221,280 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Trust Of Vermont owns 66,474 shares. Burney holds 1.19% or 359,656 shares. 28 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Nomura Asset Management Communications holds 0.26% or 505,931 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.13% or 3.52 million shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 111,233 shares or 0.65% of the stock. The New York-based Art Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cincinnati Casualty has invested 1.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 1.04% or 40,942 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Covington Capital Mgmt reported 207,004 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4,721 shares to 134,560 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 16,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.02 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.47 million activity. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares.