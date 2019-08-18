Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Upped Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Modera Wealth Management Increased Stake

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 215.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 34,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 50,129 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 4.66 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 11.34M shares. 651,642 are owned by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Shamrock Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 1.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,459 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 65,142 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 213,839 shares. Agf Investments has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cim Mangement Inc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cumberland reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,026 shares. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx has 2,304 shares. 3,094 are held by Gw Henssler And Assoc. Strategic Advsr Llc reported 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 2.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Put) (NYSE:UTX) by 7,300 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 100,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24.96 million shares. Keating Investment Counselors holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 46,920 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Somerset Tru Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,348 shares. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 208 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd owns 22,203 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 112,100 shares. 5,171 were reported by Beacon Fincl Grp. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 14,515 shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,802 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields reported 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Woodstock Corp invested in 1.02% or 85,341 shares. Westpac Bk reported 238,847 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.