Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Jolley Asset Management Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $319,166

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 4.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 88.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 85,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 11,466 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 97,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 1.26 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank Tupelo Miss by 74,286 shares to 188,811 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 22,321 shares valued at $1.47M was made by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.