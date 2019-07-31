Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.90 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Boosted Holding by $2.13 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 954,183 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 61.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 40,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,824 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 65,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 5.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,208 shares to 58,338 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.47 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 60,156 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.12 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 43,328 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cambridge Inv Advisors has 129,366 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has 0.69% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 191,828 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.2% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hexavest has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Old Republic Corp reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,305 shares. Holderness Invs stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2,917 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 92,490 shares. 136,179 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Inv stated it has 136,000 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,372 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd invested in 6,540 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Co Dc has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,558 shares. Kings Point Mngmt invested in 1.63% or 151,830 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 383,885 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 67.18 million shares. Personal Capital Corporation owns 50,865 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.65 million shares. Oppenheimer And has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kessler Gp Ltd Llc invested in 47,234 shares or 2.55% of the stock. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 1.22% or 6,625 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,596 shares to 959,892 shares, valued at $182.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,308 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

