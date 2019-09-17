Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $347,110

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 2.20M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 10,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 40,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 2.64M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 2,585 shares stake. Old Republic International Corporation reported 410,100 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11.79M shares. Btr Management has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 16,476 are owned by Spinnaker. M&R Capital Management stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Research Mgmt holds 35 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tiverton Asset Limited Co reported 0.17% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 75,916 shares. 14,498 were reported by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 266,652 shares. 12,897 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Comml Bank. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 1.51% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.70M shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 0.03% stake.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6,121 shares to 159,522 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,337 shares to 82,033 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 18,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc owns 7,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies has 20,700 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0.2% or 31,756 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Accredited Investors has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schulhoff And Co Incorporated has invested 0.61% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.22% or 28,686 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 5,000 shares. Charter Com holds 162,324 shares. 1,367 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Company Of America. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 165,939 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 10,600 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Essex Fincl Services has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 93,746 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78M for 19.89 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.