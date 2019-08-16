Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Fil LTD Raised Its Stake; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holder Blair William & Company Has Cut Stake by $8.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 34,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 246,359 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 212,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 675,365 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 166,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 169,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 336,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 165,972 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 286,452 shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $351.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,511 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Assocs invested in 0.22% or 10,400 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 182,888 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services holds 19,424 shares. Magnetar Limited Co owns 8,759 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 0.2% or 9,140 shares. Davidson Advsrs, a Montana-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca reported 120,993 shares stake. 3,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Shayne & Limited Liability Company stated it has 16.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). West Oak Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Navellier And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 856,152 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,201 shares.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.99M for 11.12 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,144 shares to 62,561 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 4,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).