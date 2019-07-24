Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised Holding; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 71,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.4. About 4.31M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 19,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 798,233 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29M, up from 779,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 898,298 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47M.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) by 12,450 shares to 499,036 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Floating Rate Bd Etf (FLOT) by 36,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,290 shares, and cut its stake in Formula One Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.