Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lifted Position; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 759.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,530 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Mngmt holds 3.46% or 50,301 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.5% or 32,086 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank reported 1,108 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackhill Capital Incorporated stated it has 3,000 shares. Drw Securities Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,664 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc holds 0.27% or 17,917 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.67% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bangor Financial Bank reported 7,400 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,965 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 5,310 shares. Epoch Prtn holds 0.57% or 690,636 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Service Inc has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Investec Asset holds 39,091 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 6,850 shares.

