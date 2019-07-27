Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 72,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 99,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 319,825 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,050 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp Com by 116,882 shares to 549,125 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 176,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A Sp Adr (NYSE:BAK).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 765 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. $3.81 million worth of stock was sold by Libby Russell T. on Thursday, January 31.