Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Baxter Bros Has Cut Its Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 969,713 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 11.00 million shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 3.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triad Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – GuruFocus.com” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Edge Ltd Partnership holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 505,409 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability holds 3,018 shares. Kellner Ltd Liability Com reported 7.39% stake. Conning Incorporated has 7,494 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt accumulated 40 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 792,453 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Co reported 26,465 shares stake. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Advisors Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 42,090 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 3,856 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 80,084 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,748 shares stake. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 60,656 shares. Fairfax Limited Can owns 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Com holds 5,006 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank Tru reported 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Magnetar Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Arete Wealth Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 555,729 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company. Brookstone Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,173 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 4,101 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co holds 37,911 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hudock Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Bragg reported 0.28% stake. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.21% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 28,873 shares. 5,750 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Profund Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 13,207 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity.