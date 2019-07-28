Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Position by $802,560; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped Its Rollins (ROL) Holding by $322,260

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 12,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,209 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83 million, down from 296,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 7,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 522,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, up from 514,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 2.54 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 159,671 shares to 548,784 shares, valued at $29.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 153,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,639 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 674,335 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 37,911 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt holds 504,343 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru holds 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 600 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,105 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 5,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability holds 25,371 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 7,519 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 960,150 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 760 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 170,647 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Williams Jones And Associates reported 0.11% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 1,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers owns 4,703 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 338,460 shares to 725,912 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 31,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,713 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).