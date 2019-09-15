Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined While Scott & Selber Has Increased Its Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $319,806

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as president of upscale skin care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust holds 1.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 37,675 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 2.89% or 23,024 shares. Hanlon Management invested in 0.02% or 2,583 shares. Provident Mgmt reported 7,116 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kempen Management Nv has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,879 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs stated it has 94,585 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 80,260 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 7,835 are held by Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 45,525 shares. Matrix Asset Ny reported 35,043 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital Group Inc Inc reported 18,612 shares. The Kansas-based Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 2.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B Riley Wealth Management owns 16,236 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gateway Advisers Llc invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Financial Architects invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mengis Cap Mngmt invested in 3,800 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset holds 0.26% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Smithfield holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 11,245 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 2,450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.08% or 3,625 shares. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 39,369 shares. Dillon & Associate holds 44,915 shares. 14,854 were accumulated by Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny. Cypress Group accumulated 11,636 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Company owns 4,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 628 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.