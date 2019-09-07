Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined While Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Basswood Capital Management Position in Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Lowered by $5.74 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.83 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 21,411 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 44,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 29,672 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 74,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 89,657 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated reported 16,999 shares stake. Security National Tru Com has 2,500 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning owns 327 shares. Hartford Inv Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,933 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 35,685 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 15,000 were reported by Gyroscope Management Group Inc Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Co has 0.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,146 shares. Amg National Tru Natl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mcdaniel Terry invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Leavell Inc reported 4,172 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 396,375 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 11,809 shares. Moreover, Btc Cap Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 45,558 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 21,100 shares to 174,100 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 258,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.45M for 19.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,859 shares to 366,000 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 372,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $12.95M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.