Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined While Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lowered Its Position by $15.13 Million; Sankaty Advisors Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) Boosted by $2.96 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 8.21 million shares traded or 83.02% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 229,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 578,208 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, down from 807,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 8.06M shares traded or 245.94% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab reported 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Motco owns 10,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 134,393 shares. Sei holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 160,047 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 151,730 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 306,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc has 8,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 2,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 16,323 were accumulated by Petrus Lta. Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 52,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Ltd Llc has invested 0.91% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $550.19M for 15.69 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 534,611 shares to 579,811 shares, valued at $112.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.