Sysco (SYY) Reaches $78.67 After 4.00% Up Move; Covalent Partners Trimmed Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake

Covalent Partners Llc decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 37.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Covalent Partners Llc holds 214,057 shares with $2.46M value, down from 340,057 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 595,713 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 217,082 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $40.37 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $81.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SYY worth $1.61 billion more.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 29.40% above currents $9.66 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,023 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 124,042 shares. Energy Opportunities Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.13% or 39,440 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 111,389 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Liability has 3.57 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.93M shares. Amg Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 47,910 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 151,356 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Advisory Services Network Lc stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com invested in 0.01% or 76,042 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,375 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity. 25,000 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares with value of $202,075 were bought by HUFF CURTIS W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,488 shares. Da Davidson has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,994 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 261,263 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 819,484 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank And reported 131,272 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa invested in 26,293 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 308,000 shares. Edgewood Ltd Liability Com accumulated 51,075 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 9,861 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset Incorporated stated it has 1.32% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 228,548 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot stated it has 27,382 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 300 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt owns 72,392 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -1.87% below currents $78.67 stock price. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.79M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $40.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 24.58 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.