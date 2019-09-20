Sysco (SYY) Reaches $78.36 52-Week High; CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (CFTLF) Sellers Increased By 8.91% Their Shorts

CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) had an increase of 8.91% in short interest. CFTLF’s SI was 11.87 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.91% from 10.90M shares previously. With 14,400 avg volume, 825 days are for CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:CFTLF)’s short sellers to cover CFTLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.44 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) hit a new 52-week high and has $82.28 target or 5.00% above today’s $78.36 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $39.97 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $82.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.00B more. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 651,565 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $494.82M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -1.48% below currents $78.36 stock price. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $39.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 24.49 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 283,083 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 168,687 shares. Adirondack Tru, a New York-based fund reported 220 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 11,919 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Inc owns 0.5% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 25,380 shares. Norinchukin Bank The reported 66,648 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 556,217 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 21,282 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability holds 2,915 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 3.61 million shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Invesco Limited holds 6.80M shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1.84% or 62,365 shares. New England Research & Mngmt reported 0.49% stake.