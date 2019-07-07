Sysco (SYY) Position Upped by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake by $808,170 as Valuation Were Volatile

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 9,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 11,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 1496.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 16,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,450 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 1,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88B market cap company. It closed at $71.75 lastly. It is down 17.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,552 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 0.93% or 146,731 shares in its portfolio. Lau Assoc Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 5,276 shares. 6,733 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Lc has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,291 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 3,600 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 284,209 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Planning Advisors Ltd owns 7,034 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 11,474 are held by Cleararc Cap. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.03% or 4,074 shares. Coastline Trust has 0.83% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,990 shares to 18,003 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 3,518 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers invested in 70,716 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc reported 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Kepos Limited Partnership reported 3,373 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.8% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cidel Asset Management reported 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Invesco stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com invested in 11,245 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.34% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 1,060 are held by Tuttle Tactical. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 22,748 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,546 shares stake. Longfellow Management Limited has 0.1% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 500 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 12,304 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Thursday, February 7. $22.14 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by SCHERR MARC D. Rogers Adam sold $1.82M worth of stock or 5,495 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by Phenicie John C, worth $1.66M. On Friday, February 8 the insider SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49M. The insider Swick Gregory sold 2,974 shares worth $987,351.