Sysco (SYY) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 73.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 39,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 92,580 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 53,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 4.69 million shares traded or 92.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.50 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares to 41,713 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.