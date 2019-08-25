Sysco (SYY) Position Held by North American Management Corp; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 374,359 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 83,943 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 78,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 413 shares to 13,353 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,415 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown holds 1.3% or 13,892 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,941 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 1.86% or 119,223 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 498,958 shares stake. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 0.56% or 99,765 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma reported 3,090 shares. 79,373 are held by Fiduciary. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0.48% or 24,245 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company invested in 4,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Benin Mngmt Corporation has 0.96% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pggm Investments has 0.37% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Nuwave Mgmt Limited Company has 0.4% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,137 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 142 are held by Csat Investment Advisory L P.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 2,628 shares. 226 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, Kennedy has 0.07% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 94,186 are owned by Prudential. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Axa holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,300 were accumulated by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 24,731 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hawkeye Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 9.47% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,484 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 287,664 shares.