Sysco (SYY) Position Held by Confluence Wealth Management Llc; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.50 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.56 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sysco Sygma-KC Workers Choose Teamsters Local 955 – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sysco South Florida Workers Vote ‘Teamsters Yes’ – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares to 15,130 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,191 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Highland Capital Mgmt LP holds 65,000 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp holds 30,510 shares. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated has 46,920 shares. Moreover, Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,980 shares. Lynch And In holds 60,681 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security invested 1.42% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 6,600 are held by Montgomery. Old Point & Fincl Ser N A holds 2.65% or 76,403 shares. Sky Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 65,145 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 5,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nbt State Bank N A New York holds 15,004 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 99,765 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc stated it has 701,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,279 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Adelante Cap Management Ltd reported 3.73M shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & Communications invested in 18,003 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chevy Chase reported 63,670 shares. Smith Graham And Advsrs LP reported 785,099 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Swiss Financial Bank has 378,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 84,700 shares. Resolution Capital Limited has 1.42% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 405,905 shares stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 570,266 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 1.91 million shares. 30,544 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 100,117 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.