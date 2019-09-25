Sysco (SYY) Position Has Lifted by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raised Stake in Fluor New (FLR) as Stock Price Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 758.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 25,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 28,550 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 3,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.72. About 1.91 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 492.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 30,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 36,899 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 2.38M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,129 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 8,250 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 240,700 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Advsrs Asset holds 0.04% or 59,464 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 10,717 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.44% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1.52M shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 756 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 325,802 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust invested in 0% or 20 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Communications owns 2.49% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 83,574 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Fluor Stock Just Fell Through It (the Floor, That Is) – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing If Fluor Corporation Has Finally Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 85,637 shares to 46,185 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 20,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Signature Estate & Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Axa holds 0.14% or 519,580 shares. 6,002 are held by Leavell Inv. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Canandaigua National Bank And Tru accumulated 8,541 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.3% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3.44M shares. Sabal Trust holds 2.51% or 403,207 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.03% or 1.50 million shares. 436,494 were reported by Asset One Ltd. 72,392 were reported by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Inc. Albion Finance Group Inc Ut accumulated 32,838 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.11% or 6.80M shares. Mondrian Invest Prns Ltd invested in 501 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Next Finance Gp Inc owns 7,143 shares.