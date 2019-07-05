Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Rose While Scott & Selber Increased by $743,952 Its Holding; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Visa (V) by $3.87 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 24,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 50,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 1.50M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.97B for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

