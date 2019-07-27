Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Rose While Charter Trust Company Has Lowered by $307,362 Its Stake; Formfactor Com (FORM) Market Value Rose While Teton Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (FORM) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 119,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 344,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 280,450 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,050 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,940 shares. Pension Service owns 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 552,921 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 5,563 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 23,289 shares. 151,800 were accumulated by Uss Invest Ltd. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 17,355 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 9,986 shares. 17,500 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp. Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 8,267 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp accumulated 34,738 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 55,154 shares. Selway Asset Management owns 5,200 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 158 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,136 shares to 15,296 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 60,156 shares were sold by Libby Russell T., worth $3.81 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,940 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 211 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 48,128 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 143,609 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank has 73,870 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 60,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc reported 11,237 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 258,653 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 100,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Moreover, Aperio Ltd has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 21,885 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Everence stated it has 13,950 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com has 176,112 shares.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.44M for 29.48 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7,200 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH).