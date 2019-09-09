Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Declined While Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Decreased Position; Ugi Corp. (UGI) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Its Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 97,250 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 2.39 million shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 65.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 3.10M shares traded or 19.91% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,718 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc accumulated 50 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,860 shares. Coastline holds 0.22% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 26,516 shares. Wesbanco Bank reported 10,838 shares. Whitnell And reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Panagora Asset reported 9,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa holds 8,317 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 450,337 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Harvest Mngmt accumulated 4,920 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 445,114 shares. Sei Invests Communications reported 81,436 shares stake. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 80,121 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $488.70 million for 19.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

