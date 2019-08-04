Sysco (SYY) Holding Maintained by North American Management Corp; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Somerset Group Decreased Its Position by $715,560

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 83,943 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 78,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.64M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M Holdg accumulated 6,642 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Ltd Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,911 shares. Ami Mgmt Inc reported 0.26% stake. Ameriprise Financial has invested 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed Invs reported 7,384 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 3,095 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 439 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 12,289 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,681 shares. Moreover, Avenir has 2.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 60,255 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability reported 3.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,425 shares to 264,689 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 12,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,897 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).