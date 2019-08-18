Sysco (SYY) Holding Held by Sabal Trust Co; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Boosted Its Position in Csx (CSX) by $21.52 Million as Valuation Declined

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 290,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 12.14 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908.39 million, up from 11.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 32,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 393,179 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25M, up from 360,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75M shares traded or 153.95% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 221,072 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 307,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,155 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

