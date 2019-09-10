Sysco (SYY) Holding Held by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc; At&T (T) Holder Laffer Investments Boosted Its Position

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00B, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 1.89 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 21,438 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Btc Cap Management Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 45,558 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,811 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,095 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 12,517 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Meridian Counsel Inc invested in 0.12% or 3,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd holds 35,782 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 804 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 13,374 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.23% or 13,221 shares. 2,790 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Llc. 63,128 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Somerville Kurt F owns 8,875 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 30 shares to 3,110 shares, valued at $398.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp by 32 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,555 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

