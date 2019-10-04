Sysco (SYY) Holding Has Boosted by Scott & Selber Inc; Hap Trading Has Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $1.26 Million; Stock Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.95. About 2.78 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 166.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 32,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 51,647 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 19,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 6.08 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fin owns 4,057 shares. 5,315 are held by Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 11,700 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 4,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 14,231 shares. American Group Inc accumulated 152,433 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Perkins Coie Trust Company accumulated 1,575 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Gru Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 600 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 5,465 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 15,355 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 49,946 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Coastline reported 78,669 shares. The Ohio-based Opus Cap Gp Lc has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.