Sysco (SYY) Holding Has Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management Llc; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake by $17.73 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 40,572 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 10619.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.75 million, up from 11,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 495,874 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.03 million shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Mngmt has invested 0.76% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Hanseatic Mgmt Serv, a New Mexico-based fund reported 41 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 4.11 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 357,431 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Pinnacle Associate accumulated 188,523 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 36,575 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp invested in 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 21,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 84,338 are owned by Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corp. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Daiwa Gru invested in 0% or 365 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 79,031 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Com has invested 0.1% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,135 shares to 16,005 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 212,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,927 shares, and cut its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 1,950 shares stake. Atria Ltd Com invested in 19,497 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited stated it has 13,910 shares. Benedict Advsrs reported 62,934 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 37,746 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Birch Hill Inv Lc accumulated 7,574 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 254,367 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Co. 1.36 million were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 0.43% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Putnam Fl Investment Management owns 49,629 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.85% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 798,233 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs accumulated 0.19% or 75,230 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.